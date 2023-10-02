$1 million Powerball winner sold in Schuylkill County

The lucky ticket matched five white balls drawn to collect the prize.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player is $1 million richer after hitting the jackpot in Schuylkill County.

The winning ticket for the Saturday, September 30 Powerball drawing matched all five of the white balls drawn—19, 30, 37, 44, 46—to win $1 million.

Pottsville Provision Company on North 7th Street in Pottsville gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.