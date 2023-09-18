$100K Powerball ticket sold in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot with a Powerball ticket sold in Lackawanna County.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—8, 11, 19, 24, 46, and the red Powerball 5—to win $100,000 for the Saturday, September 16 drawing. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Fast Lane Mart on South Main Street in Taylor gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.
Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.
Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.