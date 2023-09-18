$100K Powerball ticket sold in Lackawanna County

A store in Taylor sold the winner for Saturday night's drawing.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot with a Powerball ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—8, 11, 19, 24, 46, and the red Powerball 5—to win $100,000 for the Saturday, September 16 drawing. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Fast Lane Mart on South Main Street in Taylor gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

