Road closures throughout the area from Saturday's severe weather

PennDOT says crews have already been deployed to open roads and remove debris.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Many roads across Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties are closed Sunday morning due to the storms.

Some may remain closed until Monday when crews can get out and survey the damage.

PennDOT says crews have already been deployed to open roads and remove debris.

The agency is reporting flooding, damaged roadways and downed trees and wires are what's causing many of the closures.