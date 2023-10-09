Road closures throughout the area from Saturday's severe weather

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Many roads across Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties are closed Sunday morning due to the storms.
Some may remain closed until Monday when crews can get out and survey the damage.
PennDOT says crews have already been deployed to open roads and remove debris.
The agency is reporting flooding, damaged roadways and downed trees and wires are what's causing many of the closures.
Get the latest traffic information on WNEP's Traffic Tracker page or find road closures near you by visiting 511pa.com or on the 511pa app.