Flooding closes Luzerne County Fair early

The fair will not reopen on Sunday after heavy rain and flooding shut it down for the second time.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy rains and flooding closed the Luzerne County Fair for the second time this week.

As a result, the fair will be closed Sunday, on what would have been its last day.

Fair officials made the following announcement on social media:

"It is with heavy hearts and unfortunate circumstances that we have to close our final day, Sunday, September 10th of the Luzerne County Fair.

Our grounds suffered unprecedented damage and flooding this evening, and we had to make the difficult decision to close for the safety of our fairgoers and vendors. Thank you to everyone who attended this year. We greatly appreciate all of you. We plan to come back stronger in 2024."

All animals were safely evacuated.