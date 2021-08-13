Push for new tax credit for caregivers who helped loved ones survive pandemic

Helping care for the caregiver – some are pushing for a brand-new tax credit for those who helped loved ones survive this pandemic.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It is called the Credit for Caring Act. If approved, it would provide a $5,000 federal tax credit for working family caregivers who provide medical care, help with errands, cooking, and more.

“They’re actually spending a lot of their own money to look at how they can care for their own loved one, over $7,000 annually of their own money, so there’s definitely a lot of hardship as a result of that," said Valda Branison, an AARP volunteer team leader.

Many believe those caregivers deserve some help, too.

“It would definitely help support caregivers who are still in the workplace who sometimes have to take time off from work. They’re providing for a loved one.”

Those who support the bill say it would not only help ease the financial burden for caregivers but could also help boost the economy.

“This is really important because when you think about family caregivers, they are the backbone," said Branison.