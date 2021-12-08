Social distancing: Is it here to stay?

Are we done with social distancing, or is it here to stay? A new survey finds the majority will continue social distancing for the next six months at least.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Social distancing is probably here to stay.

A recent Invisibly poll found that of nearly 3,000 people, 71 percent won’t consider stopping social distancing for at least another six months.

“People have clearly learned that’s effective against the pandemic, and they’re not totally trusting that things are not back to normal completely," said Don Vaughn of Invisibly.

That study also found men are more likely to return to normal activities sooner than women.

“There’s a little bit more hesitancy on the part of females; there’s a little bit of aggressiveness on the side of males to do that. Small effect, but it is there.”

When it comes to flights, 58 percent of those surveyed will consider getting on a plane, and 15 percent would consider attending a large sporting event now.