You can't miss a charity campaign cruising thru our area. Prospector's 20th annual Pantry Raid kicks off Thursday morning at Gerrity's.PA

Prospector, the morning show radio host from Rock 107, will drive his huge shopping cart around the area Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27, to feed the needy.

The event collects food and raises money for area food banks.

You can donate at any of the Gerrity's supermarkets in the area or online.