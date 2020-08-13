Annual Pantry Raid even more important this year during COVID-19 crisis

The need is even greater this summer for area food banks because of the pandemic. The 19th annual Pantry Raid wants to make an even bigger impact to give back.

Big cart, big cause is the vibe surrounding Prospector's 19th annual Pantry Raid.

Prospector is a morning show radio host from Rock 107, which airs classic rock music.

Here's how the Pantry Raid works:

A giant shopping cart will be driving across our area on Thursday, August 13 & Friday, August 14.

It'll be stopping by Gerrity's Supermarkets locations in Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties over the two days.

The motorized and street approved cart is to draw attention to the Pantry Raid.

What's changed because of the pandemic:

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, instead of being able to purchase prepackaged non-perishable food bags at Gerrity's to give to local food banks, the Pantry Raid is collecting monetary donations at all Gerrity's Supermarkets at the register.

How to get involved:

If you can't make it to a Gerrity's Supermarket location in person, you can donate online at this link.

Organizers say the main reason why they're collecting financial donations this summer compared to the actual prepackaged bags of food is because the majority of pantries are limiting volunteer access and exposure. It's also safer not to bring in products that were handled by the general public.

Where the money goes:

Gerrity's Supermarkets owner Joe Fasula says the financial donations collected will be turned into vouchers in $20 increments and given to participating food banks. Those $20 vouchers are then given to families in need to use inside Gerrity's stores.

Track the giant shopping cart and connect with Prospector: