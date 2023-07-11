Proposed broadband upgrades for northeastern and central Pennsylvania

High-speed internet could soon be a reality for those who live in some of the most rural parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A broadband assessment initiative presentation was held Tuesday at the 911 Emergency Services Center in Jessup.

The Biden Administration wants to make reliable internet accessible to all Americans by 2030.

Pennsylvania has received more than a billion dollars for the upgrade.

Those who live in areas without high-speed internet say it's about time.

"I'm satisfied knowing good people are on it, but it's such a slow process, and the need is so immediate that it's hard to say that you're satisfied," said Bonnie Smith, Thornhurst Township.

Governor Josh Shapiro will be in Luzerne County Wednesday to discuss the first steps in the upgrade process.