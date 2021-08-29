Wally Lake Fest welcomes back visitors and vendors after COVID hiatus

"I end up walking through and finding so many things,” Ingram said.



And with that, plenty of food choices and boats -- on and off the lake -- organizers say the fest on Lake Wallenpaupack, now in its 11th year, is an end-of-the-summer thank you to the whole community and its guests.



"This is just a celebration of the lake life,” Debbie Gillette, chief operating officer of The Chamber of the Northern Poconos, said.



Gillette says overall, the number of people in the region for the weekend is very similar to what it’s been in years past – even despite the gloomier weather.



"I think it's a little bit slower this year, only because the weather has somewhat deterred people, but our numbers out on the lake, the number of boats that were out there tied up listening to the concert, seemed to be about the same,” Gillette said.



Mike DeStefano co-owns Ghiggeri’s Fine Olive Oils & Balsamics. In his section of the vendor fair, the money he and other vendors paid to set up shop will go right to the Victim’s Intervention Program in Wayne and Pike counties.



DeStefano says it's a cause he's personally glad to contribute to.



"We never know,” he said. “We always try to do what we can for everyone. And you always wish you took a little more time; it's great for the community, generates a lot of income, which we all need a little help after COVID."



The fest is just another fun event back, after the pandemic’s hiatus last year.



“It feels fantastic to be back after COVID,” Ingram said.

