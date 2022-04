The suit claimed troopers pulled over Hispanic drivers and detained anyone they suspected was undocumented.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State Police settled a lawsuit alleging troopers routinely tried to enforce federal immigration law.

The settlement pays more than $850,000 to 10 plaintiffs with a portion going to the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

State police also agreed to amend the policy to forbid troopers from enforcing civil immigration law.