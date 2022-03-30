Lawsuit filed against PSP and D.A. in Monroe County

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Christian Hall's family.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — There are new developments in the 2020 shooting death of a man by police in Monroe County.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Christian Hall's family against members of the state police and the Monroe County district attorney's office.

Hall was shot and killed in December of 2020 near the Route 33 southbound overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township.

Lawyers for the family say he was having a mental health crisis.

The Monroe County D.A.'s office has ruled the shooting justified.