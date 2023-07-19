New shopping cart system being tested at Weis Market

Weis shoppers will need to have change to be able to use a cart at select locations across Pennsylvania.

MILTON, Pa. — Shoppers at four Weis Market locations in Williamsport, Milton, Bloomsburg, and Mt. Pocono will now need to make sure they have change before heading to the store.

The company recently installed new devices on all shopping carts.

Shoppers must dispense a quarter into the device to use a cart.

"Oh yeah, I always have change with me. You never know," said Nancy Parker of Milton.

"Most everyone now carries plastic. Usually, you have to run to your car and find change," said Jay Oden of Muncy.

Once you are done with the shopping cart and return it, you'll be able to get your quarter back.

The company says this new system is not in effect at all of its locations just yet.

The business hopes this system minimizes shopping cart thefts and damage to cars caused by loose carts.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Weis in Milton to find shoppers using the new carts.

"Any place that has shopping carts, people leave them in the parking lot, and you have to worry about hitting them or it hitting your car and that gets expensive," said Parker.

"People that don't have any way there and have to walk, and then when they get their groceries and have no way to get it back, so they will take the cart with them," said Jane Keener of Turbotville.

However, not everyone is a fan of this system.

Jay Oden believes the new system takes jobs away from those pushing carts in the parking lot.

"It is just a job cutter. Other stores are doing it. I think Aldi started it, and now they are doing it in Milton," he said.

Weis Markets tells us for the first few weeks of the transition, these locations will have quarters available for customers who need them.