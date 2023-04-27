Wawa coming to Shamokin area

The Sheetz versus Wawa debate is about to get even more intense in Northumberland County.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — The Walmart in Coal Township is a busy place, bringing shoppers from Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Ashland, and more.

In recent years, the area has seen a boom in business, and it's about to grow even bigger.

Local leaders confirmed Wawa is putting in a convenience store and gas station.

"We don't have anything like Wawa. We have Sheetz, but I think it's great," said Sue Scheuren of Ashland.

Wawa is a popular convenience store and gas station chain that rivals Sheetz.

"That will be great. We like that one. When we go to Reading, we go to that one," said Lori Jalonski, Ashland.

In addition to Wawa, Mavis Discount Tire and Arby's are coming too.

"They need more places around here to eat, and I'm glad they're putting it in," Mick Petroski of Mount Carmel said.

"There's not really anything in this area, so it will be nice to have that stuff around here," added Patrick Bunton, Kulpont.

These aren't the only new businesses to come to this area.

In the last five years, Coal Township has gotten both a Tractor Supply and an Aldi.

People are excited to see more businesses in the Coal Region.

"It will be nice to have more stuff around here so we don't have to travel an hour to go to all the stores. I'm hoping they put in a Target or something eventually, too," Jalonski said.

"I think it's a great idea because I think the more businesses we have around here, the better. This is a great area for it. It will pull a lot of people in," added Scheuren.

According to officials in Coal Township, Wawa is expected to break ground by the end of this year.