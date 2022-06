Scranton City zoning board gave the company the variances it needs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Wawa clears another hurdle in its bid to move into Scranton.

Wednesday night the city zoning board gave the company the variances it needs to open up in the Electric City.

It's not a done deal.

The store would be located at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Moosic Street.