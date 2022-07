State police say the crime happened in January of 2020 near Watsontown.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested Wednesday in Northumberland County for a homicide more than two years ago.

State police say the crime happened in January of 2020 along Groover Road in Delaware Township, near Watsontown.

Dorothy Huffman, 44, Thomas Huffman, 45, and a 17 year old have been charged with homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault.