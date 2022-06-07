History on display in Northumberland County

Turbotville Community Hall turned 100 this year. The building is filled this week with memorabilia from World War I.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — It's like walking into a history lesson.

Rooms and the hallway inside Turbotville Community Hall are filled with pieces of the past, all from World War I.

"It's beautiful. It's wonderful. There should be more of it and they should do this more," said David Beach, Turbotville.

The Community Hall was dedicated in honor of WWI veterans back in 1922.

This year marks 100 years since it opened.

Items on display belonged to soldiers who went to war from Turbotville and the surrounding area.

The exhibit is free to those who want to step back in time.

"Because it's the 100th year, we decided to do something. We researched the men in the area who participated in the service at that time. We have biographies about them and little blurbs that we can find," said Betsy Watts, Turbotville Community Hall.

Uniforms, guns, photos, and more.

Just some of the pieces of history you'll walk past.

Ralph Thompson from Watsontown is a collector and a wartime historian of sorts.

He started collecting military items when he was just a teenager.

"My dad ran a PX in WW2. Now everyone is collecting all these uniforms and my dad was handing them out. I have a lot of history in my family that goes back to the Revolutionary War," said Ralph Thompson, Watsontown.

Joan Beach from Turbotville says this is a first for her.

She can't believe the pristine condition many of the pieces are in.

"It's something to see. I mean I've never seen all these kinds of things together before. It's just nice that they recognize people in the wars," said Joan Beach, Turbotville.

This World War I exhibit will be open for people to come to check out from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday.