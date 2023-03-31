'Soggie Doggie' gets pups in the pool

A woman from Northumberland County opened central Pennsylvania's first year-round indoor swimming pool for dogs.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Duska Rishel's Jack Russell Terrier called JR loves to swim. But central Pennsylvania winters are long, and it's too cold to swim outside. Rishel was at an event eight years ago and saw dogs swimming in an indoor pool and knew JR would like that.

"The wheels started turning about how I thought this would be a great opportunity for dogs to stay fit, stay healthy."

After that, 'Soggie Doggie' was born in a building outside Rishel's house near Watsontown. The year-round indoor swimming pool is exclusively for dogs.

Soggie Doggie has been open for about two years, but winter is its busy season.

"I have a few clients that come from Kingston, Harveys Lake, State College, and the surrounding areas, some from New Jersey," Rishel said.

First, the dogs' swimming abilities are evaluated, and they learn how to get in and out of the pool. After that, they can jump, swim, and play fetch.

"It seems to be helping the dogs a lot with mobility, and it's good cardio for them. They just love it," Rishel said.

12-year-old Lilly has mobility issues and arthritis. This is therapy for her.

"Swimming really keeps her mobile, and it helps with weight. She loves it. She would rather swim than eat," said Beverly Forster of Danville/

10-year-old Baron didn't like the water before he started coming here. Now he doesn't want to get out of the pool.

"It just helps him burn off some energy and whatnot. He doesn't have a whole lot of room to run around at home," said Dawn Wolfe of Milton.

The dogs sleep very well when they get home from playing at Soggie Doggie.

Alexis brough Laurel, affectionately know as Larry, to her second swim the other night She was towards the end of her session but she wasn't leaving until she had that ball! She got a facefull but went back for more. We love Larry! Posted by Soggie Doggie on Monday, March 6, 2023