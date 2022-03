According to police, Christian Jackman was found Sunday with a 17-year-old who was reported missing out of Georgi.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man is facing kidnapping charges in Northumberland County.

Police say they were called to Turkey Hill on North Front Street in Sunbury Sunday.

When they arrived they found 22-year-old Christian Jackman of Florida with a 17-year-old who was reported missing out of Georgia.

He's locked up in Northumberland County but will be taken back to Georgia to face additional charges.