Lucky Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Northumberland County

The winner bought the ticket for Monday night's drawing in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — No one hit the big Powerball grand prize on Monday night, but a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Northumberland County.

A state lottery retailer sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, October 31 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn —13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and the red Powerball 13 — to win $150,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

M M Food Mart on Elysburg Road in Riverside gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

