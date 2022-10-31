Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Columbia County

The ticket is worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing.

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — While no one hit the big Powerball grand prize last Saturday, a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Columbia County.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the red Powerball 23 — to win $150,000.

The Quick Shop in Orangeville gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday, October 31.

Watch the live drawings of the Powerball and Pennsylvania Lottery daily on WNEP-TV.