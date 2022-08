A winning lottery worth $3 million was sold in Stroudsburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Monroe County.

Some lucky lottery winner matched all five white balls drawn, 10-14-25-37-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 in Tuesday night's drawing.

The ticket was sold at Tobacco Outlet along Main Street in Stroudsburg.

The shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.

A $3 million Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket was sold in Stroudsburg, Monroe County! Congrats to our newest millionaire! https://t.co/pMlnVXZ4VL#PALottery #MegaMillions #PALotteryWinner pic.twitter.com/Acq8A8FxI2 — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) August 3, 2022