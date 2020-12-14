'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels free Monday night

A Watsontown businessman is paying admission for everyone who goes through the attraction on Monday, December 14.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County is a popular place for businesses to hold company picnics during the summer.

Many businesses had to cancel those picnics because of the pandemic, including Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics Groups.

Steve Patton of Watsontown owns those two companies. He recently treated his employees to Knoebels' newest attraction, "Joy Through the Grove." When he saw how much they enjoyed the one-and-a-half-mile long drive-thru Christmas light display, Patton decided to treat the entire community.

"This area has been great to me and my family, and I don't know if there is a better time than right now to do something good for people," Patton said.

Patton is sponsoring Monday night's Joy Through the Grove. He will pay the $15 admission fee for anyone who goes.

"I would like the cars to be stretched from the Knoebels park all the way to the town of Elysburg," Patton said.

"I was blown away. I was amazed," Trevor Knoebel said.

Trevor Knoebel and his family are expecting to be busy. Knoebels added a third admission lane to get people through faster.

"No hesitation to do this, and they were so thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity for families who may not otherwise have been able to come," Knoebel said.

Patton says he wants to give back, especially when so many businesses are closed and people are laid off.

"I feel bad for the people who are in those industries that are shut down, so this is something nice that I can do," Patton said.