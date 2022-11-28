Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

For the third straight year, Knoebels is a great place to see Christmas lights. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by as crews were getting the displays ready.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year.

"It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot of displays this year," Trevor Knoebel said.

It's the third year for the event, which features nearly a mile and a half of Christmas lights and more than 500 light-up displays.

There are quite a few new custom pieces this year featuring rides from the park and Knoebels characters.

"Phoenix, Galleon, Flume, light-up displays that look like some of the miniature rides."

Knoebel showed us another new display piece — the light-up drive-thru tunnel.

"It has motion. It can chase, swirl, do all sorts of interesting displays as you drive through."

When Newswatch 16 stopped by, employees were tweaking one of the displays.

"There's constant things to fix and repair as we go through the month of the display. The weather can play its toll on some things."

Joy Through the Grove is open nightly through December 31, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $20 per car on weekdays and $25 on weekends.

Looking for something to do on this rainy day from the comfort of your vehicle? It’s a great time to visit Joy Through... Posted by Knoebels Amusement Resort on Sunday, November 27, 2022