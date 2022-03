According to the coroner, 50-year-old Ronnie Brooks was killed Tuesday at SCI Coal Township.

THARPTOWN, Pa. — The death of an inmate at a prison in Northumberland County has been ruled a homicide.

Officials say Brooks suffered blunt force head injuries and was strangled.

The investigation into the inmate's death is ongoing.