Luzerne County considering prison options

The current Luzerne County Correctional Facility needs some upgrades, but a move may be on the table.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Officials at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre say the facility needs some improvements. In addition to requesting money for expansion, Mark Rockovich, the director of correctional services, says the building needs other work.

"I had also requested money to expand our treatment area in the facility, and I requested money for elevators, and I requested, oh there was something else ... Oh, new roof, roof repairs," explained Rockovich.

Rockovich says the expansion is not because of capacity issues but would help in situations like we're seeing now with COVID cases on the rise.

"I can't say that we're full. But what we're trying to do right now is isolate and congregate inmates. If they're positive, we're obviously isolating them, which is taking up a lot of space," added Rockovich.

Rockovich and other county officials are considering a move to the former SCI Retreat in Newport Township. This state prison was closed by Governor Wolf in 2020.

"Our first step in this whole process, and I agree with, you know, looking at it, is how can that work for us as a county facility," asked Rockovich.

He adds this is very preliminary. Officials have to tour SCI Retreat to see if the costs for improvements there would be better than improving the location on Water Street.

Officials will also have to consider the travel necessary to and from central court and the courthouse. The jail is within a block of each.

"A lot of factors that go into this. It's not just yes, do I want more room and space for, you know, treatment separations? I do. But is that the place to do it? Well, hopefully, we will come to a conclusion on that within, you know, the near future," added Rockovich.