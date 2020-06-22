Hotel Edison restaurant closing

The owner said the restaurant fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The Edison Restaurant inside of the iconic Edison Hotel will serve its final meal this coming Sunday.

The owner of the building said the hotel will stay open.

She leased the restaurant space out and confirms the restaurant fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant was known for live music, including jazz ensembles every Wednesday, and employed 13 people.

"I know he tried to change up his business model to try to make it happen, but unfortunately, he was just unable to make it work anymore," said Meghan Beck, co-owner of the Hotel.

The hotel is named after inventor Thomas Edison who visited the building in the 19th century.

It was the first building lit with three-wire electricity in the world.

People from the area said they enjoyed having a restaurant space inside because it gave them a reason to learn about such a rich history.

"It's right near downtown so everyone can walk to it and the history behind it is really cool," said Eliza Paron of Sunbury.

"It's pretty awesome," added Sunbury resident Teressa Garrison. "I'm into history so I liked looking at all the pictures, and then go home, look everything up."

Beck said they are looking for a new tenant to fill the space, which includes a liquor license.

Locals hope that a new restaurant moves in to keep the space accessible to the community.

"The more family-oriented meals like the buffet and so on, for the local people and for visitors. Gotta have something in this town," said Walt Holda of Sunbury.