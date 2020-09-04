Edison Restaurant providing frozen meals to the community

The Edison is open for takeout but recently owner came up with a frozen meal program too.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The coronavirus crisis has been hard on businesses and many restaurants are staying open by doing takeouts and deliveries only.

The Edison Restaurant on Market Street is open for takeout but recently owner and head chef Brian Pope came up with something else too: a frozen meal program.

"A lot of people don't have family members or they might not be able to get out to the stores," Pope said. "I wanted to provide a service that we can still help the elderly and those in need so they can still get nutritious meals."

During the week Pope and his team prepare homestyle meals including meatloaf, roast beef, mac and cheese, broiled and fried fish, ham, and steak.

The meals cost $6 each or five for $25 dollars.

Last week Pope prepared more than 300 meals.

People can pick them up on Sundays; this week on Saturday because of Easter and Pope will even deliver if need be.

According to Pope, there is a need for this program because when Sunbury's hospital closed earlier this year, the Meals on Wheels program stopped.

"People have tears in their eyes because they thought people forgot about them," he explained. "It's heartbreaking and we want to help those who really need it."

Pope says he would like to continue the frozen meal program even after the coronavirus crisis is over.