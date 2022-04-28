Former church in Northumberland County to be auctioned

As Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains, this is not the first church in our area to go to the highest bidder

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — The former Watsontown United Methodist Church will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction Thursday evening.

"Someone could buy this, and they could have a beautiful little farm with a very expensive barn, or a church could buy this," said auctioneer Michael Roan.

The former church was built in 2010. Roan says the church closed in December.

"There's a lack of membership here and a fair amount of debt."

Roan has been auctioning off former churches for the past three years.

"We've done ten in the last three years and we have three more to go, including this one."

Roan says some of the churches have been turned into Airbnb rentals and even a theater company.

"There's one in Beach Haven, Berwick area we sold that's being made into a wedding venue. Two or three of them have gone to other churches, which is always good. That's what we like to see."

For this one, Roan believes it will go for at least $750,000.

In addition to the church, there is a four-bedroom house included in the auction.

The property sits on 39 acres of land and is located at 1315 Eighth Street Drive near Watsontown.

"It's a beautiful area and it's sad that it's going down this way but it's what's going on nowadays, so we move with it."

The auction is Thursday night at 6 p.m.