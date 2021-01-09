Ida brings flash flooding to Northumberland County

Remnants of Ida are here in Pennsylvania, and there is already flooding in parts of Sunbury Wednesday afternoon.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It's not unusual for the Reagan Street Underpass to flood when it rains, and it's already happened here in Sunbury.

The city actually closed the underpass early Wednesday morning in anticipation of flooding.

The rain started between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday here in Northumberland County.

As of noon Wednesday, this area has seen more than two inches of rain, and it's far from over.

The rain is not expected to let up and should continue into the evening.

Our Stormtracker 16 team says this part of our area could see more than six inches of rain before this is all said and done.

Right now, crews here in Sunbury are working on some drainage issues at the Reagan Street construction site and monitoring levels at the creek.

Officials here say none of this is unexpected at this point.

There is a warning to drivers: steer clear of water-covered roadways. It's not safe.

