Firefighters injured during Northumberland County fire

The fire chief of the Warrior Run Fire Company confirmed to Newswatch 16 that two firefighters were injured while fighting a Sunday fire.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in Northumberland County broke out at Sensenig Milling Services Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the business near Watsontown around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

These pictures from the Union County Fire Wire show smoke pouring from buildings at the place that makes animal feed.

No one was inside at the time.

However, the fire chief says one firefighter suffered injuries from a fall and burns.

Another was treated for heat exhaustion.

A fire marshal will be there tomorrow to look for the cause.