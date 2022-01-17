x
Northumberland County

One dead after crash in Northumberland County

At least one person is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Northumberland County.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Route 890 in Rockefeller Township near Sunbury. 

According to troopers, an SUV hit a tree and the driver was ejected. That person's name has not been released.

State police believe the crash may have been weather-related.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

