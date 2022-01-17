One dead after crash in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Northumberland County.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Route 890 in Rockefeller Township near Sunbury.
According to troopers, an SUV hit a tree and the driver was ejected. That person's name has not been released.
State police believe the crash may have been weather-related.
