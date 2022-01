Plows were out early Monday morning clearing, many roads and highways in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The plows were out clearing Routes 6 and 11 in the Clarks Summit area early Monday morning.

This part of Lackawanna County is seeing more than 3 inches of snow.

Newswatch 16 found plow trucks getting rid of the snow on Linden Street in Scranton.

The traffic lights swaying in the wind.

There is a parking ban in the Electric City until Tuesday morning to make it easier for plows to get through here in the city.