COVID-19 precautions at annual coat drive

More than 1,000 coats have been donated to the annual coat drive in Sunbury.

SUNBURY, Pa. — There are coats in all sizes and colors at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA's Sunbury branch, and they are all free. The YMCA's 17th annual coat drive is in full swing.

"We all felt that this was going to be the biggest year with everything that's happening, and a lot of people out of work and facing hardships," Melanie Garrison said.

The coat drive relies on community donations. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 coats, hats, scarves, and gloves were donated to the YMCA. People were grateful.

"It's actually good for them to do something like this, even with everything that is going on. It still gives them a chance to get everything they need," Kathy Rehart said.

The coat drive does look a little different. Masks are required, and if possible, only one person per family. Everyone must get their temperatures taken and use hand sanitizer before they're allowed inside.

"We're monitoring people as they come in so that we can maintain social distancing and keep the capacity low, so we don't have a lot of people close to each other," Garrison said.

All the coats were dry-cleaned for free by a company in Selinsgrove.

People are glad the YMCA is still holding the coat drive despite the pandemic.

Casey Hollenbach of Sunbury brings her children every year.

"It gives us an opportunity to get our kids a new coat. At this age, they're sprouting, and there's no point in wasting $60, $80 on a new coat when they could be provided one," Hollenbach said.