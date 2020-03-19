Lehigh Valley man dies from coronavirus, first in Pennsylvania

We are learning more about the first person in Pennsylvania to die from the coronavirus. He was from Northampton County.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — Carmine Fusco from Bath in Northampton died Wednesday at a hospital in the Lehigh Valley from the coronavirus, the first in Pennsylvania.

He was 55 years old.

Fusco was a partner in Wingate Farm, a horse training facility near Wind Gap.

The owner of the place, Dan Markowitz, spoke to Newswatch 16 over the phone.

"It's sad, you know. He was not sick, at all. He didn't have any pre-existing conditions. It's really terrible," said Markowitz.

Markowitz tells Newswatch 16, Carmine isn't the first in his family to die from the virus. His sister and mother died from it this month, too. They lived in New Jersey.

Other members of the family are still fighting off the virus at hospitals.

"These were not weak or sickly people. They were strong, they worked. You wouldn't think it would hit them the way it did. You really, really have to be careful. No matter who you are you can't take anything for granted that it's not going to get you," said Markowitz.