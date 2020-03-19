More positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as Thursday, March 19, that there are 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 185.
The state also reported one death, an adult from Northampton County.
Specific information and a statewide map are available here.
The Department of Health said all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live on WNEP and wnep.com.
