More positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

The Department of Health released daily numbers of infections showing a jump in the number of positive cases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as Thursday, March 19, that there are 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 185.

The state also reported one death, an adult from Northampton County.

Specific information and a statewide map are available here.

The Department of Health said all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.