Death investigation in Northampton County

State police are investigating the death of a man at a home along the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Northampton Borough Saturday morning.

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Northampton County.

Police responded to a home along the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Northampton Borough around 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots in the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound and a 51-year-old woman shot and injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, but state police say there is no threat to the public.