PSPCA waives dog adoption fees Saturday

Animal shelters across the country are experiencing the same problems — adoptions are down and surrenders are up.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The PSPCA near Danville is hosting a special adoption event this weekend.

PD is a 15-year-old chihuahua mix who recently came to the PSPCA near Danville after his owner moved away.

"He's got some senior woes, some dental stuff going on, some cataracts, but he's very vibrant, and we love him," said Kristin Szwast, the shelter director for PSPCA Danville.

Shelter employees are concerned because adoptions are down. According to the PSPCA, dog adoption rates are nearly at an all-time low.

"It just seems like during COVID, everybody adopted. Now everybody's picked up and gone back to work, and the animals kind of get left behind here at the shelter."

Szwast says dogs that would usually be adopted quickly are now staying longer, and while adoptions are down, owner surrenders are up.

"Whenever we adopt out an animal, the kennel is already filled with an appointment for a surrender. It's just something that I think all shelters across the country are feeling right now."

To help find homes for these dogs, the PSPCA is holding an adoption event this weekend. The shelter is waiving fees on all dog adoptions on Saturday, March 25. That's a savings of between $75 and $450.

Szwast says all dogs come spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and flea and tick treated.

"Make sure everybody in the home comes. If you do have resident dogs, you have to bring your dog with proof of vaccine history, and we'll do a dog meet to make sure everyone gets along."

The dog adoption event is Saturday from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the PSPCA near Danville.

Bluey wants to remind you - this Saturday we are waiving all dog adoption fees at our Philadelphia headquarters,... Posted by Pennsylvania SPCA on Thursday, March 23, 2023