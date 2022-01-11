Parents react to school district going virtual in Montour County

"For some, it's hard because they need a structure instead of just mommy and daddy at home," added Kathy Derr from Washingtonville. "That's not a teacher."



Derr stopped to pick up materials for her nieces and nephews. She says the virus has been spreading in schools.



"We just had them all to the doctor's today for testing and stuff," she said. "Waiting for all the results to come back."



Derr said the surge in cases is a concern.



"I don't have kids of my own, but they're like my own, and I don't know. I guess nobody can escape it," she said. "It's all over."



Students may return to class as early as next Tuesday. Schools are closed for a professional day on Monday; that's when administrators will decide if it's safe for students to come back.