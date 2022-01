The site will open January 11, no appointments necessary.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Pike County.

People can get a COVID test at the Pike County Training Center off Route 739 in Lords Valley.

Those tests are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who wants a test does not need an appointment but they must have a prescription from a medical provider.