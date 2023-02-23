x
Montour County

Grocery store donates to children's hospital

Weis Market customers rounded up their bills and donated the difference while checking out at the grocery store.
DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital received a helping hand, all thanks to Weis Markets.

The company then added to the fund.

Altogether, $42,000 was raised for the hospital near Danville.

"All of the money that we collected in December is going to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital. That is in the stores ranging from Berwick to Bloomsburg to Shamokin, all the stores in this service area," said Jaime Lauver, Weis Markets Community Relations Manager. 

Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital is one of several beneficiaries of Weis Markets' Round Up campaign.

