Geisinger, families of children who died in NICU reach settlement

Three infants died from infections at Geisinger last year.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A settlement has been reached between Geisinger and the families of three babies who contracted an illness in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit last year, according to the attorney for the families.

Eight newborns who were fed donor breast milk at the NICU at Geisinger Medical Center were infected with a bacteria, and three of those infants died.

An inspection found the bacteria was caused by improper cleaning of the machine used to prepare and store the breast milk, and that Geisinger failed to check the milk for bacterial contamination.

Geisinger says it has since changed the process for handling donor breast milk and sanitization procedures.

The amount of the settlement has not been released.

Geisinger's president and CEO released this statement to the families represented by attorney Matt Casey: