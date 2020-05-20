Urgent need for poll workers in Monroe County for June primary election

COVID-19 has forced many regular poll workers to take a back seat. County officials say about 75 people are needed to work polls in June.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The June 2 primary election is just a few weeks away and the Monroe County Voter Registration Office is very busy.

Sara May-Silfee is the director of elections and voter registration.

"I thought '08 was bad but this is definitely the worst election. The amount of mail-in ballots, the amount of, trying to figure our poll workers are protected, make sure we have polling places. It's been very stressful for myself, my staff," said May-Silfee.

Directors say there is an urgent need for poll workers this year.

COVID-19 has forced many of the county's reliable workers to take a back seat this year. A good majority of those workers are older adults or have pre-existing conditions.

At least 75 workers are needed.

"I think right now we have four polling places where we don't have any workers. Some are in East Stroudsburg, some are in Stroudsburg. There are some polling places where we have workers but need more," said May-Silfee.

Poll workers are paid and compensations vary. You'll be asked to work from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The county will be supplying each precinct with supplies needed to stay safe.

"We will have hand sanitizer at the polling places for the voters and for the poll workers we are providing face masks, shields, wipes, sanitizing everything that the CDC recommends basically," said May-Silfee.

You must be a registered voter in Monroe County to work at the polls.