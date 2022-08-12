UPDATE: Boy gets new wheelchair

In Monroe County, the community has come through in a big way for a little boy whose wheelchair was stolen.

EFFORT, Pa. — It's been a busy 48 hours for Colleen Stipeck of Chestnuthill Township.

"It's been a whirlwind. I mean fielding phone calls and text messages and Facebook messages and just people reaching out that wanna help. It's been truly overwhelming and heartwarming, " she said.

Stipek heard from people around the area and beyond.

Someone stole her son Mikey's special pediatric wheelchair from the front yard of their home near Effort Thursday.

Stipek said the wheelchair is her son Mikey's main mode of transportation.

When he was just a baby, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, making it difficult for him to walk.

So she put out a call on social media, not realizing how many people would answer.

"There's a lot of medically complex kids in and around our community, so I knew maybe someone out there would help. I didn't think it would happen anywhere near this quickly and that, you know, we would be set to go and have a fun weekend," Stipek said.

Within 24 hours after posting that Mikey's wheelchair was stolen on Facebook, Stipek said a mother reached out to donate her child's old wheelchair.

"You know, these chairs, they measure the kids up, down, left, right to make sure they fit perfectly. But I mean, I couldn't ask for a better fit for something that wasn't specifically for him," Stipek said.

Mikey will use the donated wheelchair this weekend.

Then on Monday, Stipek expects to receive a newer pediatric wheelchair, also donated by a member of a community.

"It looks almost identical to his, just that it's red and black, and it was blue and black. But it looks like that one will be a perfect fit. Everything looks like it's going to be good to start kindergarten, and it has all the transportation straps and everything. So it's just been a blessing," she said.

While Mikey has been able to get a replacement wheelchair, for now, Stipek said she's received messages about people wanting to help with other things Mikey needs.

So she started a GoFundMe to help raise money for a wheelchair lift for their van.

Stipek said this is one of the last pieces of medical equipment he would need to make life and getting around easier.

If you want to help Mikey's family, click here to donate.