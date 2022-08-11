Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

The Pocono Township Planning Commission is looking at a proposal that would allow Core5 industrial partners to build a warehouse between Stadden and Warner Roads.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved.

"This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611. It's not on any main road, and we're all just really upset about it," Anglemyer said.

The Pocono Township Planning Commission is looking at a proposal that would allow Core5 Industrial Partners to build a warehouse between Stadden and Warner Roads near Tannersville. The site is about a half mile off Route 611.

The proposed building would be roughly the size of 12 football fields. So far, no business has been lined up to occupy the warehouse.

If approved, neighbors who live off Stadden Road believe the development would destroy wetlands and push out all the nature in this area.

"There's a particular bird I listen to every summer when it migrates up. Its song is a symphony, and I know it'll be gone then and all of the other animals," Sharron Plater from Pocono Township said.

"We have concerns about flooding," Anglemyer said. "We are concerned about our waterways, wells, property, and ponds being contaminated by runoff."

So many people oppose this warehouse project that the township planning commission decided to move a meeting to nearly two weeks away at Northampton Community College.

Anglemyer says she plans to be there.

"It's going to destroy our neighbor. Who wants the constant beeping truck noise? You know the tractor-trailers coming in. You know all the things that happen with a warehouse," Anglemyer said.

"I couldn't stay," Plater said. "We could not stay here should that happen."

No one from Pocono Township was available to talk to us. We also reached out to Core5 Industrial Partners. The company based in Atlanta also had no one available.

The next meeting about the proposed warehouse project is scheduled for August 29 at 6 p.m. inside Pocono Hall on the Monroe Campus of Northampton Community College.