University linking students looking for jobs and districts needing teachers

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice takes us to East Stroudsburg University's Education Career and Internship Expo.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Resumes changed hands as dozens of education students looking for a job and companies hiring met face-to-face at East Stroudsburg University's Innovation Center.

Senior Scotty Mish hopes to become a gym teacher.

"'There are a couple of summer camps that are pretty cool for extra money on the side that will help out and pay for your master's degree. Which is really cool, and there are other districts that are around too. Hoping for maybe sub jobs or even if they have a health and phys-ed opening which will be cool to get."

East Stroudsburg University's College of Education and Office of Career and Workforce Development hosted the education career and internship expo.

Administrators say it's a win-win for both the students looking for jobs and districts in need of employees.

"We do know that there are many open positions in classrooms sitting without teachers, and this is a way that we can get our qualified teacher candidates into those classrooms sooner," said Jackie Kessel, East Stroudsburg University College of Education.

More than 40 companies and school districts showed up.

Pleasant Valley School District is hiring coaches and teachers for elementary through high school.

"COVID was definitely a year for us. Getting people in the door is correct. I mean, it was rough," said James Korcienski, Pleasant Valley School District.

Students tell Newswatch 16 they're thrilled to see so many job opportunities out there for educators.

"I definitely think that there is such a need for teachers right now. We can kind of ease in a choose what we want and what works for us," said ESU senior Rheannon Parker.

The career fair was also open to the public to help school districts and companies struggling with the educator shortage.