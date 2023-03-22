Students enthusiastic about in-person job fair

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how students at King's College are exploring their career options after COVID.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Shaking hands and passing out resumes — that's how students spent their day on the campus of King's College in Wilkes-Barre.

It's a sight you wouldn't have seen in the past three years here.

"It's a little overwhelming; I'm not going to lie. This was literally my first time ever. It's awesome getting to meet a bunch of people and seeing all of the opportunities," said junior Brandi McIntosh.

This is the college's first spring job and internship expo since 2019.

As you can imagine, the pandemic shifted how students searched for jobs and internships while still in school.

"A lot of corporate organizations and employers moved a lot of their recruiting practices to virtual. So, we are so happy and pleased to have 90 employers on campus here and engaging with our students in a meaningful way," said Christopher Sutzko with King's College career planning.

Some students have a checklist of what they want out of a potential employer.

"I'm looking for someone who is enthusiastic. So, the United Health Care Network, they were enthusiastic, and they showed me some new high-tech stuff they have, and that definitely interests me, so that's what I'm looking for," said junior Cameron Leslie.

Other students came with an idea of what they want post-graduation but are still deciding what they want to do with their degrees.

"I'm an athletic training major, so talking to the federal prison system and the Navy, there's a lot of opportunities they have within those programs that are really eye-opening," said junior Andrew Pursel.

"I realized, oh, my God, there are so many more opportunities I could go for, and my love for my major is just exploding. I'm like, there are so many more chances I can get to practice it," said McIntosh.

More than 300 students from King's College came out for the job and internship expo.