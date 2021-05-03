Unified Track Regionals held in Monroe County

The regionals are an opportunity for young athletes with and without disabilities to compete against one another.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was an exciting day for special education students and their peers in Monroe County on Monday.

Unified track regionals were held virtually at East Stroudsburg South High School. Each school participates at their own school, records the scores, and adds them to a spreadsheet to determine the winners.

It's an opportunity for young athletes with and without disabilities to compete with one another on the varsity level.