Tractor-trailers banned on interstates

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni spoke with some of the drivers who are parked until further notice.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible and has put restrictions on travel, banning tractor-trailers from interstates across northeastern Pennsylvania.

Many drivers found themselves parked at this rest stop near Gouldsboro.

"It's Pennsylvania," said driver Norman Watson. "I am from New England, and we expect it. What can you do? You got to deal with it, live with it. what more can you do?"

All trucks are banned from all interstates, including Interstate 80, I-81, I-84, I-380, I-476, the northeast extension of the turnpike, and Route 33.

Also, all speed limits are dropped to 45 miles per hour.

Newswatch 16 did see a few tractor-trailers out on the road despite the ban.

Drive Armando Aguilar says he's not taking any chances.

"When I read the signs on the road that said a ban for empty trucks, just for empty trucks, I was blessed because I need to make a living, and I was happy because they were allowing loaded trucks on the road, so I made it here last night, but I haven't even attempted to get out yet. My appointment was for tonight, so I am not going to be leaving anytime soon," Aguilar said.

Tractor-trailer drivers tell Newswatch 16 it does get difficult being stranded when a snowstorm like this comes along, it's better to be safe than sorry.