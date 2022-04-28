Tobyhanna Township zoning change could permit conservation district development

If the proposed zoning definitions change, it would allow for more commercial use for those who own a conversation district lot of at least 100 acres.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A new resort could soon take over an Open Space property near Blakeslee.

Tobyhanna Township supervisors are looking to change their zoning definitions for Open Space districts.

"There's always going to be growth, but we need to manage the growth to match the environment, the community, and maintain our precious natural resources," said Jill Siegel of Tobyhanna Township.

Currently, Open Space/Resource Conservation Districts have three permitted uses: Single-family homes on a ten-acre minimum lot, hunting and fishing camps and clubs, and cemeteries.

If the proposed zoning definitions change, it will allow for more commercial use for those who own a conversation district lot of at least 100 acres.

"With that will come the potential for sewage discharge, stormwater discharge, roads, and light pollution, and our organization opposes this because that particular landscape is some of the most fragile in the state of P.A.," said Alexander Jackson, the executive director of the Brodhead Watershed Association.

One of the concerns residents have is the zoning ordinance is only being changed to benefit the president of the board's family.

Tobyhanna Township Manager Robert Bartal tells Newswatch 16:

"...a distant relative of BOS member John Kerrick is interested in pursuing plans to build a Country Inn Boutique on property currently within the OS District. Mr. John Kerrick has abstained from any voting on matters related to the change."

The public comment session and vote are scheduled for Monday, May 2, at 9:30 a.m.